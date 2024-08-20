Zionist forces fatally shot Palestinian teenager in West Bank

According to the Palestinian Shihab News Agency, 18-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Haroub was killed after Zionist troops resorted to live rounds during clashes in the city of Dora, south of the city of al-Khalil, also known as Hebron.

Since the Al-Aqsa storm operation, the Israeli regime has intensified its brutal crackdown on Palestinians and raids on cities across the occupied territories.

The regime has been also pressing ahead with its demolition drive as part of its expansionist agenda, often resulting in clashes with local Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had previously announced that the number of martyrs in the West Bank has reached more than 630 people since the 7th of October 2023, the day the regime launched its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

