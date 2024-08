According to IRNA, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi made the revelation in a meeting with Alireza Mahmoudi, Director General of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs on Sunday.

Mahmoudi has been following up the issue of the release of Iranians arrested during this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

In June, some Iranians were detained by the Saudi Arabian Intelligence Agency, with two of them being still held there.

4399