French World Cup winner Nzonzi signs for Iran’s Sepahan SC

Isfahan, IRNA – Steven Nzonzi, a well-known French footballer, has signed to join Iran’s Sepahan SC.

Nzonzi, 35, signed his contract with Sepahan SC on Monday after he got the required approval and carried out medical tests. 

He has previously played for Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Sevilla, AS Roma, Blackburn, Stoke City, and Galatasaray.

The midfielder was a member of France’s U-21 national team and also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

Sepahan SC came second in the 2022-2023 season of Iran’s premier league and will be present at the AFC Champions League (ACL) this year.

