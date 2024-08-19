Hezbollah carries out fresh drone, missile attacks on Zionist targets

In a statement issued on Monday, Hezbollah announced that the attacks were conducted in support for the Palestinian resistance in the face of the Zionist invasion.

The statement said that Hezbollah fighters targeted a Zionist base with missiles.

The resistance group also launched another attack on Al Radar base, completely destroying the spy equipment of the facility.

Zionist media also reported today that Hezbollah drones conducted a strike against a building where the soldiers of the regime were gathering.

