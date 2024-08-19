Qassam, Al-Quds brigades claim responsibility for Tel Aviv operation

In a joint statement on Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas and the Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad said their "martyrdom operations" inside the occupied territories would return to the forefront as long as the Israeli regime’s massacres and assassination policy continue.

The Israeli regime's internal security service Shin Bet (Shabak) and police said they were on high alert following the anti-Zionist operation on Sunday night.

Shabak said the attack was carried out by an individual from Nablus in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine hailed the operation, describing it as a significant intelligence and security failure for the Israeli regime.

They stated that the Tel Aviv operation marks the beginning of a new and unique phase in confronting the brutality of the Zionist enemy.

