Iranian ambassador submits his credentials to King of Brunei

Mohammad Taghi Rajabi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei presented his credentials to the King of that country.

In a meeting with Sultan Hassan Al Bolkiah, King of Brunei, while enumerating Iran's achievements in various fields including science, research and new technologies, the Iranian ambassador emphasized the need to develop relations with the Muslim country of Brunei Darussalam.

The King of Brunei, Hassan Al Bolkiah, also pointed to the position of Iran in the region, and considered the relations between the two Islamic countries as important and wished success for the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his mission in that country.

