Iran’s pick for defense minister vows to boost deterrence power

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, appeared before the parliament on Monday to describe his future plans for the lawmakers who are considering a vote of confidence to him.

Nasirzadeh, a former commander of the Air Force, said he will carry out research projects and adopt military policies so as to increase the Iranian defensive capabilities as the threats on the country are on the rise.

Noting that ensuring active deterrence is his ultimate goal, he said that the enemies would have attacked Iran, shouldn’t the country have this active deterrence.

He stressed that as defense minister he would focus on boosting the country’s military capabilities in eight areas, namely defense, missile, air, naval, ground, electronic and modern warfare areas.

“If we do not engage in modern warfare, we will be surprised; We are looking for equipment to surprise the enemy.”

