Int’l MIMS Automobility 2024 inaugurated in Moscow

The International MIMS Automobility 2024 was opened at the International Exhibitions Center (Expo Center) in Moscow on Monday, with delegates from Iran's automobile industry in attendance.

Around 20 Iranian car manufacturers are presenting their achievements over a 500-square-meter space at the Moscow Expo Center.

Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Moscow, remarked that the Moscow Auto Show presents an excellent platform for showcasing the strengths of the automotive, logistics, and parts production sectors.

Highlighting the active participation of Iranian automobile companies in the previous editions, Jalali stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to collaborate with friendly and neighboring countries, including the Russian Federation, in automobile production and parts manufacturing.

Jalali further stressed that Iran-Russia relations are developing and the two countries are cooperating in various fields.

The Moscow Auto Show 2024 saw participation from companies representing 21 countries. Notably, the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with China, India, Turkiye, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Egypt, established national pavilions to exhibit their latest offerings in the automobile sector.

3266**2050