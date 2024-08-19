Israeli attack on Hudaydah will not go unanswered: Yemeni FM

"The cowardly and despicable military aggression by the Israeli regime against the port of Hudaydah will be met with a response," Amer, the top diplomat in Yemen’s National Salvation Government, said in an interview with Al Mayadeen.

An Israeli airstrike hit oil storage facilities and a power plant in Hudaydah on July 20, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel reported.

The attack came a day after the Yemeni armed forces launched a drone attack against the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday that the Israeli airstrike on Hudaydah constituted disproportionate and reckless attacks on civilians, and potentially amounted to war crimes.

Amer also noted that the US forces have retreated from the Red Sea under pressure from Yemeni armed forces, and are now seeking an alternative location in the region.

The Yemenis have repeatedly launched drone and missile strikes at Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

