Palestinian movement urges Arab countries to join Colombia in sanctioning Israel

In a statement on Monday, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement welcomed the Colombian president's decision to ban coal exports to the Zionist regime amid its genocide in Gaza, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

The Movement added that the Palestinian people wonder why the Arab and Islamic countries, which have religious, linguistic, historical, and geographical commonalities with Palestine, do not adopt similar positions in support of them.

The Movement characterized Colombia's anti-Israeli stance as a victory for the Palestinian people, who are enduring genocide and massacre.

The statement emphasized that the growing support for the Palestinians and their cause stems from their persistence, sacrifice, and the oppression they face in their fight against global arrogance led by the United States.

The Palestinian movement called on all governments, institutions, and international organizations to follow Colombia's decision to ban the Zionist regime.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Sunday that his country is "officially" halting coal exports to Israel, citing the use of Colombian coal in weapons used against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Latin American country is the biggest supplier of coal to Israel. Back in June, Petro announced that his country would suspend coal exports to Israel and supplies would resume “when the genocide” in Gaza stops.

The Colombian president cut diplomatic ties with Israel in May, saying that his country cannot maintain relations with the “genocidal” regime of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Petro has on various occasions spoken out against Israel’s conduct during its war in the Palestinian territory.

