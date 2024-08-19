Iranian musician wins third prize at Italy’s ‘2 Agosto’ competition

Speaking about the event, Jafarikia said the “2 Agosto” music festival is one of the most famous composition competitions in the world, and that this year’s festival was held with the presence of prominent judges.

The Iranian composer explained that the competition is held every year in Italy with the support of the Italian presidential office and the mayor of Bologna, which has been known as one of the most important music competitions in the world for 30 years, and each year numerous composers present their works from different states.

As to the broadcast of his work on an Italian TV channel, Jafarikia noted that he received a cash prize and a certificate of the competition signed by the mayor of Bologna and that the works of the three top composers are performed by various symphony orchestras and broadcast simultaneously on the Italian Rai5 channel.

4208**4354