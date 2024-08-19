Over 2 million pilgrims depart Iran for Arbaeen processions

The organization said 94 percent of the total number of pilgrims who entered Iraq by the end of August 17 from the five Arbaeen border crossings of Mehran, Shalamcheh, Chazabeh, Khosravi, and Tamarchin, were Iranian pilgrims and 6 percent came from other countries.

The organization further noted that some 614,990 pilgrims have returned from Iraq after the pilgrimage, which marks forty days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

During the Arbaeen processions, some 52 percent of Iranian pilgrims travel from the Mehran border crossing, followed by Shalamcheh with 25 percent, Khosravi with 14 percent, Chazabeh with 7 percent, Tamarchin and Bashmaq with one percent each.

It is worth noting that the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, and Fars have had the largest share of pilgrims, respectively.

Non-Iranian pilgrims have also chosen the borders of Shalamcheh, Bashmaq, Tamerchin, Mehran, Chazabeh, and Khosravi on their way back home.

