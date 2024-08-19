Hezbollah foils Israeli infiltration attempt on south Lebanon

The movement announced on Monday that Hezbollah fighters fired rockets and mortars at Israeli soldiers, forcing them to retreat.

“Upon observing the infiltration of a group of [Israeli] soldiers into the Hadab Aita forest, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted them ... with rockets and artillery shells, which forced them to retreat,” said the statement.

Several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured, Hezbollah said, without specifying.

Earlier on Monday, the resistance movement launched drone strikes on several locations in the northern regions of the Israeli-occupied territories. The attacks are said to have caused casualties.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since October 8, a day after the regime launched its brutal war on Gaza. The Lebanese resistance movement says it aims to support the Palestinian people in the war-ravaged territory.

Fears of a full-fledged war have grown in recent weeks, especially after Israel assassinated top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr who was killed in an airstrike in a southern Beirut suburb. Hezbollah has promised to avenge his death.

