Chicago mayor calls Gaza developments ‘genocide’

In an interview with Mother Jones magazine, Johnson emphasized that what is happening now in Gaza is not only a scandalous act but also a genocide; therefore, we must acknowledge this and have the moral courage to exercise our power.

Chicago is the largest city in the state of Illinois and hosts a large population of Palestinians. The city is scheduled to host the Democratic National Convention starting on Monday.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak at the convention on Tuesday. Harris is expected to be officially introduced as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president at the convention.

It is expected that around 40,000 people demonstrate this week in front of the Democratic National Convention against the Biden administration’s pro-Israel positions. Organizers of the protest rally say the number of demonstrators could exceed 100,000.

A group of Palestinian supporters who brand themselves as “anti-genocide delegations” underlined that they will use their right to freedom of expression at the Democratic National Convention this week to make their demands respecting the Palestinian issue.

The pro-Palestine group earlier called for a ban on arms supply to individuals and groups that have committed human rights abuses.

The Democratic Party released its draft election platform in mid-July, calling for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip and the release of prisoners. However, it has not mentioned the martyrdom of more than 40,000 Palestinians in the Israeli war on Gaza or the need to restrict arms supplies to the Israeli regime.

