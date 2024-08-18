Aug 18, 2024, 11:47 PM
One killed as explosion rocks Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA – An explosion has happened in Tel Aviv, Israel, leaving one person dead.

Local media, citing Israeli police, said that a man was driving his truck when an explosive device on his vehicle went off on Sunday night.  

Police say they are investigating all possibilities behind the incident, the media outlets said.

Some reports said the incident was criminal.

Others said it was a retaliatory operation by Palestinians, adding that the slain man had worn an explosive belt that exploded before the scheduled time.

Israeli media also said the body of the person killed in the blast could not be identified.

