Colombian president signs decree cutting coal exports to Israel

The decree, published on Colombia’s presidential website, is dated August 14, according to Bloomberg.

The Latin American country is the biggest supplier of coal to Israel. Back in June, Petro announced that his country would suspend coal exports to Israel and supplies would resume “when the genocide” in Gaza stops.

The Colombian president cut diplomatic ties with Israel in May, saying that his country cannot maintain relations with the “genocidal” regime of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Petro has on various occasions spoken out against Israel’s conduct during its war in the Palestinian territory.

