New Iranian admin. to prioritize relations with China, Russia, newly-emerged powers: Araqchi   

Araqchi made the comment on Sunday as he attended a parliamentary session to defend and elaborate on his plans to run the foreign ministry under the upcoming 14th administration.

He said that the foreign policy he will pursue will be “inclusive, active and influential”, and defined three main missions if he gets parliament’s vote of confidence to become foreign minister.

Araqchi named the missions as “protecting national interests, and preserving and increasing national wealth", "strengthening national security and increasing power", and "preserving and strengthening honor and dignity".

Pezeshkian's pick for foreign minister Abbas Araqchi speaks at parliament on Sunday (August 18).

China, Russia, and other countries that have stood by Iran in times of hardship and sanctions, as well as emerging powers in Africa, Latin America, and East Asia are the priority of the 14th administration as long as foreign relations are concerned, he said.

On ties with Europe, the proposed foreign minister explained that Europe would also be a priority in Iran’s foreign relations if it corrects its wrong and hostile behavior towards the Islamic Republic, and the policy toward the US will be the policy of "hostility management".

As to sanctions, Araqchi said that he will work on simultaneously nullifying and lifting the measures, adding that the upcoming administration will neither be in a hurry nor be engaged in attrition negotiations to lift the sanctions.

He also said that the foreign ministry under his management will specifically work on nullifying the sanctions, as recommended by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian parliament kicked off sessions to assess the cabinet ministers proposed by President Pezeshkian on Saturday morning. The sessions, taking place in the morning and at the afternoon each day, will continue until Wednesday when lawmakers will decide on giving their vote of confidence to the proposed cabinet.

As of Sunday afternoon, six out of 19 ministers have elaborated on their plans for their future jobs. They include picks for the ministries of education, communications, intelligence, foreign affairs, economy, health and labor.

