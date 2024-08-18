Aug 18, 2024, 8:08 PM
Water storage in Iranian dams reaches 53%

Tehran, IRNA – The total volume of water stored behind Iranian dams reached 27.77 billion cubic meters since the start of the current water year (September 23, 2023) up to August 17, indicating that 53 percent of the capacity of the country’s dams is full, according to the latest figures.

According to the latest figures released by the country's Water Information and Data Office on Sunday, 53 percent of the Iranian dam's capacity has been filled in the current water year up to August 17, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

During the corresponding period last year, the dams held 25.10 billion cubic meters of water.

In the current period, the dams have received a total water inflow of 40.56 billion cubic meters, which is six percent higher than the inflow during the same timeframe last year.

The water inflow to the country’s dams during the same period of the previous water year was 38.18 billion cubic meters.

