WSJ report on Fuad Shukr’s assassination ‘fabricated’: Hezbollah

The American newspaper reported that Shukr was summoned to the seventh floor of his residential building in Beirut before he was killed in an Israeli targeted strike on July 31.

In a statement released on Telegram, Hezbollah labeled the report as “fabricated” and “full of lies". The group emphasized that none of the three reporters named in the article has ever met with any Hezbollah officials, casting doubt on the credibility of their claims.

“Therefore, the false story from its foundation and the source attributed to it are nothing more than the imagination of its writers,” it said.

Hezbollah further said that the article served as a vehicle for Israeli propaganda, aimed at advancing the “Zionist project".

