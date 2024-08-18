80 percent of Gaza infrastructure destroyed since Oct. 7

The Relief and Rescue Organization in Gaza released a report detailing the shocking crimes committed by the Zionist regime, reported IRNA, citing Palestinian media on Sunday.

The report states that the organization has managed to transfer the bodies of 35,000 martyrs to hospitals since October 7, 2023. However, due to Israeli bombardments, the bodies of an additional 7,000 martyrs, located in the Gaza Strip, have not been able to be transferred.

Furthermore, more than 10,000 martyrs are still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings, and they can not be reached due to a lack of necessary facilities.

The use of prohibited and unconventional weapons has completely destroyed the bodies of 1,760 martyrs.

Additionally, since the beginning of the Zionist regime's aggression, 2,210 bodies have been stolen from cemeteries in the Gaza Strip.

So far, 82 members of the Relief and Rescue Organization in Gaza have been martyred, and a number of their headquarters and relief vehicles have been targeted by air and artillery attacks.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday that Israeli military attacks have killed 25 people and injured 72 more over the last day, which brings the enclave’s casualty toll since October 7 to 40,099 killed and 92,609 wounded.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

