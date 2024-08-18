West Asian nations are able to force Americans out of region: Arab analysts

Such calls have been growing since January 2020 when Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both top anti-terror icons in the region, were assassinated in a US drone attack near Baghdad. The ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which is taking place under the direct support of the US, has contributed to the reasons behind those calls as well.

Arab analysts believe that with these calls already existing, regional nations can force American forces out of West Asia if they become united, arguing that they can achieve their goal either peacefully or through armed operations.

The analysts also say that there are currently 35 US bases in the region, which serve as centers to exert dominance on regional and Islamic countries.

Moreover, they say these bases are currently used to help in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, or at the least level, are used to facilitate arms delivery to the regime.

The Arab analysts believe that popular movements should be established to eliminate American bases in the region. They say that people in West Asia have the ability to achieve that goal, and that they are the ones who should rule their own region.

