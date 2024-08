Dehghan said to IRNA on Sunday that relief teams have been dispatched to the area.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of University of Tehran, an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale jolted the Persian Gulf, Bushehr province, southern Iran, on Sunday.

The earthquake occurred at 00:43 local time and at a depth of 10 km, 109 km from Bushehr.

