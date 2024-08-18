Some 600K Gazan kids need vaccines amid ongoing war: Report

Gaza has become an epidemic area that may spill out to neighboring countries, the director of Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Khan Yunis, Marwan al-Hams, told Al Mayadeen on Saturday.

He called on the world to help halt the spread of polio in Gaza which would subsequently stop its spread to neighboring countries.

The Israeli aggression has led to the lack of potable water and personal hygiene necessities, according to the doctor who attributed the shortages to the siege imposed by the occupation on the strip.

Al-Hams termed the Gaza Strip as an epidemic zone, warning all regional countries, including Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon of the spread of polio in them if the occupation does not stop its war on the enclave.

The regime obstructed the entry of polio vaccines into the strip, he said, adding that Zionists obstructed the activities of medical teams by preventing them from working among the displaced, thus hindering the efforts of the health sector in Gaza to carry out a campaign to vaccinate 600,000 children under the age of 10.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Saturday that the Israeli military has martyred an additional 69 Palestinians in recent assaults, raising the total number of fatalities to 40,074 since October 7, 2023, and some 92,537 others have been injured as well.

After 10 months, a large part of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed amid the crippling siege and the blocking of the entry of food, clean water, and medicine.

7129**4354