Report: 1m Israelis fled occupied Palestine after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm

Israel’s Channel 12 announced that one million Zionists have left occupied Palestine and returned to the countries and cities they came from, especially Europe and the US.

Meanwhile, the Center for Jewish Impact (CJI) reported that 29% of Zionists living in the occupied territories are thinking of fleeing Palestine and 71% of them are not optimistic about their life situation in the coming months.

Based on the results of a survey cited by the CJI, 50% of Zionists were injured in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm or know someone who was injured.

This survey showed that 84% of Zionists are not satisfied with the Israeli regime’s diplomacy.

69% of the participants in the survey also consider opposition to Zionists around the world as dangerous as military threats.

