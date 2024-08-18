'Israeli escalation in West Bank strengthens resistance'

According to a report by the Palestinian Shihab news agency on Sunday morning, the Islamic Jihad movement issued the statement in response to the Zionist regime's drone strike on the city of Jenin and the martyrdom of 2 more Palestinians on Saturday.

The enemy attacked a busy street with a drone and hit a civilian car in the heart of Jenin under the pretext of targeting resistance fighters, which the regime has been using for decades to justify its killings in Gaza and the West Bank.

“This dangerous escalation of tensions will only strengthen the resistance and adherence to the right of our people to confront the occupying regime with all available means”, the group said.

Earlier, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement conformed the killing of Raft Mahmoud Devasi and Ahmed Waleed Abu Ara, two of its members in the Jenin camp.

It was stated in this announcement that the martyrdom of these 2 fighters will increase armed operations throughout the West Bank by Qassam.

More than 630 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank since the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza on the 7th of October 2023.

4399