Angry Zionist PM refuses to meet British FM

Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Saturday night that Netanyahu did not meet Lammy a day before amid his anger at the British government for not opposing a case at The Hague Court and the potential prosecution of Israeli leaders on the charge of genocide in Gaza.

The case against the Zionist regime has been filed against the International Criminal Court, and the Prosecutor General, Karim Khan, announced on May 31 that the court is seeking to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his War Minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza genocide.

The case is separate from the one file by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which has now been joined by a number of other countries to be part of this complaint currently pending in this court.

The UK under new Labour Party prime minister has been increasingly critical of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Lammy recently condemned the Zionist regime’s massacre of civilians at al-Tabin School in the war-ravaged besieged Palestinian territory. Last week, he also denounced storming and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers accompanied by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

