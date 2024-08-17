Israelis swarm streets in anti-regime protests

According to Al Jazeera, Zionists hit the streets of various cities of occupied Palestine on Saturday night, including Tel Aviv where they gathered in front of the Ministry of War to call for an end to the war on Gaza and the immediate release of the Zionist captives held there.

Benny Gantz, a former member of the war cabinet, also attended the rally in Tel Aviv, according to the same report.

Earlier, the Zionists also protested in front of the house of Netanyahu, blaming him for the failure of the Gaza truce negotiations.

The rallies came a day after Qatar, Egypt and the United States, as mediators of the ceasefire negotiations, announced the end of talks in Doha in a joint statement without any breakthrough on Friday.

Netanyahu has repeatedly criticized by Israelis and Palestinians for making the talks impossible by imposing conditions. This has caused widespread protests by the families of those held in the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, former Zionist Prime Minister Ehud Barak, said in a statement that Netanyahu's opposition to the prisoner exchange agreement means a death sentence for the captives held in Gaza.

"Netanyahu alone does not have the right to decide against the agreement, and according to the law, only the cabinet should decide on this," Barak was quoted by Al-Manar on Saturday night.

He called Netanyahu's opposition to the agreement a death sentence for the hostages (captives) and a violation of Israel's internal security.

The former premier of the Zionist regime on Friday night also asserted in a statement that Netanyahu is proposing new conditions in order to ensure the failure of negotiations and the failure to reach an agreement.

