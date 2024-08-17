Iran says reserves right to respond legitimately to Haniyeh assassination

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent and legitimate right to respond legitimately to the crime of the Zionist regime”, Bagheri Kani said on Saturday in reference to Haniyeh’s assassination that took place on July 31. The Hamas leader was in Iran where he attended the inaugural of President Masoud Pezeshkian a day earlier.

The Iranian diplomat made the comment in a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

“The Palestinian people will not surrender to the Zionist regime with their exemplary courage”, Bagheri Kani further said as he referred to “crimes on the field” and “deception in negotiations” by what he called the Tel Aviv-based criminal gang.

He also censured the United States for supporting the Zionist regime in its war on Gaza, saying that the US cannot be a neutral mediator in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations due to its unwavering support which Bagheri Kani said makes Washington complicit in crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The US is constantly trying to create obstacles in the way of halting the occupying regime’s crimes and is encouraging the Zionists to committee genocide, the Iranian diplomat said.

The Egyptian foreign minister on his part referred to the latest round of talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, which were held in Qatar’s capital Doha and were mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

Abdelatty said that Egypt is making efforts to assist the Palestinian people and help bring an immediate stop to the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

He also said an international consensus is required to establish a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, where there are severe shortages of food and medicine amid outbreak of different diseases.

