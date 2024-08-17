Israeli military positions hit in new Hezbollah attacks

Hezbollah said on Saturday that it has launched an artillery attack on an Israeli military base in Kfarchouba hills and hit another base in a sperate attack.

The movement also said that it has hit spy equipment at a third Israeli military base with attack drones, destroying those equipment.

Hezbollah meanwhile announced the martyrdom of one of its fighters in an Israeli drone attack on his motorbike in the city of Tyre.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in daily exchange of fire on Lebanon’s southern borders since October 8, a day after the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza. Hezbollah has said it aims to support the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza.

The trade of fire has intensified over the past two weeks following Israel’s assassination of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and the movement’s pledge of retaliation against the regime, raising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

Such fears have also grown as Iran has promised to avenge the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh who lost his life in an Israeli attack on his accommodation in Tehran on July 31, a day after Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

