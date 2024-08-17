Iran ambassador visits Iranian inmates at Turkish prison

During the visit, the ambassador talked to a number of Iranian inmates, listening to their concerns and experiences in the prison.

Habibollahzadeh also met with the prison’s authorities, emphasizing the importance of respecting the rights of Iranian prisoners and urged them to facilitate family visits.

A consular team from the Iranian embassy also accompanied the ambassador during the visit to the detention facility. They met individually with approximately 100 Iranian prisoners and provided consular services to those in need.

Currently, around 170 Iranian prisoners are serving their sentences at Sincan Prison.

