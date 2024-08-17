Aug 17, 2024, 6:08 PM
News ID: 85570976
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran ambassador visits Iranian inmates at Turkish prison

Aug 17, 2024, 6:08 PM
News ID: 85570976
Iran ambassador visits Iranian inmates at Turkish prison

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Ambassador to Türkiye Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh has visited Ankara's Sincan Prison to gain firsthand insight into the situation and well-being of Iranian nationals held at the facility.

During the visit, the ambassador talked to a number of Iranian inmates, listening to their concerns and experiences in the prison.

Habibollahzadeh also met with the prison’s authorities, emphasizing the importance of respecting the rights of Iranian prisoners and urged them to facilitate family visits.

A consular team from the Iranian embassy also accompanied the ambassador during the visit to the detention facility. They met individually with approximately 100 Iranian prisoners and provided consular services to those in need.

Currently, around 170 Iranian prisoners are serving their sentences at Sincan Prison.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .