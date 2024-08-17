Israel’s economy waiting anxiously for Iran’s response: Report

Rai al-Youm Newspaper reported that a commentator on economic issues of Israel’s Channel 13 said that there is no doubt that the market has collapsed during the past two weeks, some economic activities have stopped and others have decreased drastically due to public fear, stressing that the steps taken to prepare for the possible attack of Lebanon and Iran have affected the economic activities.

Khodorov added: “Different economic sectors in Israel have been confused and chaotic.”

Referring to the cancellation of vacations and flights and tourist trips in the occupied territories, he said that hotels, tourist areas and resorts in the north of occupied Palestine are facing security problems and the heads of the settlements afraid of casualties in this area, are afraid of holding big festivals.

