Iran to acquire 7,000-ton Russian ship by fall

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the Iranian shipping fleet by fall.

The IRISL plans to play a greater role in cargo transportation and increase the volume of maritime trade with the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

During the past two years, the IRISL succeeded in improving the transport of commodities from northern Iran to the Astrakhan region following the purchase of Solyanka port in the Russian port area.

The port has been built in an area of 18 hectares and has 5 docks for the simultaneous berthing of 5 ships and a 14,000-ton warehouse.

The official statistics indicate that the port of Solyanka has been able to account for about a quarter of the Iranian ships passing through the ports of Astrakhan region.

