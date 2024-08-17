Caspian Media Forum opens in Russia with Iran's presence

Representatives from the Caspian Sea littoral states, as well as delegations from Moldova and Uzbekistan, participated in the one-day conference on Saturday.

The meeting is scheduled to be attended by Russian and non-Russian officials, including Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Astrakhan Governor Igor Babushkin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Alexei Vlasov, deputy governor of the Russian Journalists’ Union, and representatives of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) are scheduled to make speeches at the meeting.

The main topic of the speeches of this meeting will focus on “cultural dialogues” between the littoral countries of the Caspian Sea.

The Caspian Media Forum, which is held annually, has become a platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among media professionals in the Caspian region.

Minister of External Relations of the Astrakhan Region Vladimir Golovkov stated that delegations from all the Caspian countries -- Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan -- will routinely take part in the Caspian Media Summit this year.

