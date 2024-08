The head of the Tehran Police Criminal Investigation Department, Colonel Ali Valipour Goodarzi, said that in a surprise operation, Tehran's police identified and dismantled the international human trafficking gang that had seized four Tajik national hostages in Tehran.

In this operation on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), six non-Iranian people as members of this human trafficking gang were arrested and four Tajik captives were released, he added.

