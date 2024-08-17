Iran parliament convenes to assess Pezeshkian’s proposed cabinet

The legislative body, called Majles, convened on Saturday to assess the qualifications of the 19 proposed ministers. 263 lawmakers were present in the open session headed by Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The session began with a speech by President Pezeshkian, who according to Majles’ bylaw, is given a 150-minute time to defend his cabinet and elaborate on its future plans to administer the country.

After the president’s speech, 5 lawmakers speak in favor of his proposed cabinet, each given a 15-minute time. Five more lawmakers also speak against the cabinet, each within the same time span of 15 minutes.

Furthermore, the specialized committees of the Majles would present their reports on the plans they received from the proposed ministers last week. This is followed by speeches by four lawmakers, 2 in favor and 2 opposed, about the ministers’ plans. Each lawmaker should give their speech within 15 minutes.

After that, the president or his proposed ministers are given time to defend their plans. The ministers are chosen in alphabetical order to give their speeches.

Majles is expected to conclude the process of assessing the ministers’ qualifications by Wednesday when lawmakers will decide on giving their vote of confidence to the proposed cabinet.

‘Cabinet of nat’l reconciliation’

In his speech to Majles on Saturday, President Pezeshkian said his proposed cabinet is “the cabinet of national reconciliation” that belongs to all Iranians, tasked with upholding their citizenship rights and prioritizing national interests.

He said that his administration will remain committed to the Iranian Constitution, the country’s outlook development goals as well as general policies announced by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian called for cooperation and joint action by the three branches of the government, namely the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary in order to reduce threats faced by the country, alleviate people’s sufferings, and preserve the hopes created among different walks of life.

