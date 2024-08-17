Iran does not allow encroachment on its railway territory: Iran Railways

The statement was released following the encroachment of the private railway company known as “Afghanistan Railway Consortium” into Iran’s railway territory.

The traffic of any railway vehicles, including locomotives, wagons, etc., in the railway territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran is possible only with permission and under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, the statement reads.

No individual or legal entity and no Iranian or non-Iranian private company is exempted from the above rule, it added.

During the past few days, agents affiliated to the private company of the Afghanistan Railway Consortium took illegal actions in Iran’s railway territory, it noted.

Unfortunately, the agents of this consortium beat Iranian railway personnel and broke their car windows.

Agents of Afghanistan Railway Consortium Private Company illegally entered the station by breaking the lock of the building.

The locomotive was stopped and there was no danger to the locomotive.

