According to Al-Mayadeen network, sirens were sounded on two occasions in the Zionist settlements of "Kila" and "Sha'al" in the north of the Golan due to the fear of intrusion by resistance drones.

The media of the Zionist regime also reported heavy explosions and rising columns of smoke in the occupied Golan.

The Zionist Army Radio also announced that a suicide drone had hit the northern Golan, but did not mention the details of the hit location.

2050