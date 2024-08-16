Iran Parliament to discuss qualifications of proposed cabinet as of Saturday

Alireza Salimi, an Iranian lawmaker said on Friday that the President will appear before Majlis on Saturday to defend his proposed ministers.

Salimi, who is the spokesman of Majlis presiding board, said that Pezeshkian will have two hours and a half to persuade the lawmakers to give a vote of confidence to his cabinet.

After the president’s speech, five members of parliament who are in favor of the entire cabinet and five others who are against it, each will have 15 minutes to express their view points, Salimi said.

The entire cabinet will not be subject to voting and the parliament will begin considering the programs and qualifications of the proposed ministers one after another in an alphabetical order, he added.

Salimi stressed that reviewing the qualifications of the ministers will take 36 hours.

Iran’s newly-appointed president proposed a list of his picks for cabinet members to the Parliament on Sunday.

