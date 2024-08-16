Aug 16, 2024, 5:38 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85569897
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Parliament to discuss qualifications of proposed cabinet as of Saturday

Aug 16, 2024, 5:38 PM
News ID: 85569897
Iran Parliament to discuss qualifications of proposed cabinet as of Saturday

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Parliament, known as Majlis, is scheduled to begin reviewing the qualifications of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s picks for cabinet ministries on Saturday.

Alireza Salimi, an Iranian lawmaker said on Friday that the President will appear before Majlis on Saturday to defend his proposed ministers.

Salimi, who is the spokesman of Majlis presiding board, said that Pezeshkian will have two hours and a half to persuade the lawmakers to give a vote of confidence to his cabinet.

After the president’s speech, five members of parliament who are in favor of the entire cabinet and five others who are against it, each will have 15 minutes to express their view points, Salimi said.

The entire cabinet will not be subject to voting and the parliament will begin considering the programs and qualifications of the proposed ministers one after another in an alphabetical order, he added.

Salimi stressed that reviewing the qualifications of the ministers will take 36 hours.

Iran’s newly-appointed president proposed a list of his picks for cabinet members to the Parliament on Sunday.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .