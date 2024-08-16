Iran's Embassy in Lebanon: Missile cities cause of fear for enemies

Referring to the unveiling of Hezbollah's underground missile facilities, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut said: In Farsi, we call missile facilities created in the foothills as missile cities.

The Iranian embassy added that these cities exist throughout Iran and create fear in the hearts of the enemies.

According to IRNA, Lebanon's Hezbollah released a video of its underground missile city for the first time on Friday.

Al-Mayadeen also announced that this facility was not only created secretly and camouflaged, but also has sufficient strength against enemy attacks.

The video shows warnings by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Arabic, Hebrew and English languages ​​regarding any future war and the ability to target the entire occupied Palestinian territories.

