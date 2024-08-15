Israeli military will ‘never eliminate’ Hamas, say US and Zionist officials

Officials interviewed by the daily said the Israeli regime has exhausted its military options in Gaza, and continued bombings would only lead to more civilian casualties.

While ten months of military offensive has set the Palestinian resistance movement back to some extent, the officials acknowledged that the Israeli military “would never be able to completely eliminate” Hamas.

The report, which did not name the officials, also noted that the Zionist captives held in Gaza cannot be recovered through military means.

Furthermore, the officials said Israeli efforts to disrupt Hamas's extensive tunnel network have fallen short, admitting that the network appears larger and more resilient than previously thought.

Pentagon officials have also expressed concerns that the Israeli military has not been able to establish control over the areas it has seized in Gaza, according to the American daily.

