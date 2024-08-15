Aug 15, 2024, 4:18 PM
Western silence on brutality will only embolden Zionist regime: Iran

Tehran, IRNA--Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said Western silence in the face of Israeli aggression in Gaza will only embolden the regime to commit more crimes against Palestinians.

Bagheri made the remarks during a phone call with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday, during which they discussed bilateral relations and critical regional issues, particularly the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

He condemned the Israeli regime’s targeting of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools, mosques, and hospitals, characterizing the attacks as clear violations of international law and crimes against humanity.

Iran’s top diplomat further blamed the crisis in Gaza on the support provided by the United States and other Western nations to the Israeli regime, as well as their silence on its crimes,

In response, Yoko Kamikawa expressed concerns over the escalating tensions in the West Asian region, saying that de-escalation would be in the best interest of all parties involved.

The two diplomats also discussed matters of bilateral relations between Iran and Japan.

