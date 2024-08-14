Winners of “Role of Friendship” art festival awarded in Moscow

According to IRNA reporter, the ceremony was held at the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts in Moscow on Wednesday evening in the presence of Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as some cultural activists and artists of the two countries.

In this ceremony, 100 works by Iranian artists and 100 works by Russian artists that were selected by the jury as well as 40 other works by prominent artists were displayed in an exhibition.

The Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia said that more than 600 works were sent to the secretariat of the festival in Tehran and Moscow.

Masoud Ahmadvand said that the exhibition of the selected works will remain open in Moscow for a month, and then they will be displayed in the cities of St. Petersburg and Kazan for a month.

These works will then be sent to Iran and will be displayed for art lovers in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz for a month, he added.

Wednesday’s event was also addressed by the head of the Moscow Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts.

"Before, we hosted exhibitions of artists' works that introduced to the audience to the history and culture of Russia, but today we have this honor and it is our pleasure that in this academy we see and observe the works of Iranian painters”, Vyacheslav Zhilvakov said.

The paintings displayed in this exhibition is evident that Iran and Russia have outstanding painters, he further said, adding that this festival can be a new beginning to strengthen the ties between the people of the two great countries of Russia and Iran.

In this ceremony, the Iranian ambassador gave a special award to a Russian artist who painted the face of Ebrahim Raisi, the martyred Iranian president.

