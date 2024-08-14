Lebanon says 3 people killed in Israeli attacks in south

The ministry said on Wednesday that a person was killed in an airstrike on the village of Blida.

Two more people lost their lives after a vehicle was hit at a square in the town of Marjeyoun, it added.

According to the health ministry, at least five people were wounded in both attacks, four of them in Marjeyoun, who are said to be in critical condition.

The Israeli regime meanwhile carried out a missile strike in Ayta ash Shab village, southern Lebanon, using drones. No casualties were reported in that attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said that it had fired Katyusha rockets into Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona in response to the regime’s attacks on villages in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in daily exchange of fire on Lebanon’s southern borders since October 8, a day after the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza. Hezbollah has said it aims to support the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza.

The trade of fire has intensified over the past two weeks following Israel’s assassination of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and the movement’s pledge of retaliation against the regime, raising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

Such fears have also grown as Iran has promised to avenge the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh who lost his life in an Israeli attack on his accommodation in Tehran on July 31, a day after Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

