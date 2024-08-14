Aug 14, 2024, 7:46 PM
Hamas calls for intensified resistance in West Bank after Tubas raid

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas has issued a statement, urging all Palestinians to back the resistance against the expansionist Zionist plans in the occupied territories.

The call comes in the wake of a Zionist attack on the West Bank city of Tubas which killed at least five Palestinians on Wednesday.  

The statement said the heightened aggression by the Zionist army in the occupied West Bank reflects the intentions of the Zionist extremist cabinet to press ahead with its expansionist plans.

It also criticized the financial and military support of the US government for the Israeli regime as an indication of their partnership in the genocide in Gaza.

The Popular Resistance Committees (PRC) has also published a statement, saying that the cowardly Zionist attack on Tubas will ignite the fire of intifada and revolution which will burn the Zionist enemy.

