FIFA authorizes use of VAR in Iran’s Pro League

An official in the Iranian football federation said on Wednesday that the FIFA had notified Iranian authorities that they will be allowed to use VAR in the next edition of Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League which will start on August 15.

Mohsen Hakim, who leads the VAR project in Iran, said that Tehran’s Azadi stadium, Isfahan’s Naqsh Jahan stadium and the Imam Khomeini stadium in the central city of Arak have already received permits to use VAR systems during Pro League football matches.

Hakim said other stadiums are in the process of receiving VAR permits.

Iran was forced to delay the launch of VAR systems in its top-flight football matches due to issues related to US sanctions.