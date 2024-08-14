Pentagon says 8 US military forces injured in northeast Syria

The American military forces were injured during the last Saturday drone attack carried out against the bases of the United States and its allies in the Rumalyn landing zone, the Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder announced on Tuesday.

According to Ryder, three of the wounded have returned to duty after being treated for brain injury and smoke inhalation, but the rest are still under medical care.

Without mentioning further details, the spokesperson said none of the injured are in life-threatening conditions.

Early on Saturday (August 10), the news media reported the occurrence of several explosions in the US military base in Kharab al-Jir located in al-Hasakah in the northeast of Syria.

After that, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the injuries of the wounded were not serious.

