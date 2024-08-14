Israel launches airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets targeted Taybeh town and an area between Haddatha al-Tayri in southern Lebanon, AL Mayadeen reported early on Wednesday.

There was no report on possible casualties or damage after the attacks.

It came a few hours after the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah fired tens of missiles against Israeli military bases in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah, in line with decreasing the pressures put by the Zionists on the resistance groups in Gaza, has been taking heavy operations against the Israeli regime’s bases on Palestinian soil since the outset of the Gaza war last October.

1483**4354