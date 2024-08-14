Aug 14, 2024, 9:25 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85567663
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Israel launches airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Aug 14, 2024, 9:25 AM
News ID: 85567663
Israel launches airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – The Zionist regime has carried out airstrikes against areas in southern Lebanon.

Israeli fighter jets targeted Taybeh town and an area between Haddatha al-Tayri in southern Lebanon, AL Mayadeen reported early on Wednesday.

There was no report on possible casualties or damage after the attacks.

It came a few hours after the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah fired tens of missiles against Israeli military bases in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah, in line with decreasing the pressures put by the Zionists on the resistance groups in Gaza, has been taking heavy operations against the Israeli regime’s bases on Palestinian soil since the outset of the Gaza war last October.

1483**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .