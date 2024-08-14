Sixteen Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attack on Gaza

According to the Shehab News Agency, seven Palestinians, including three children, were martyred in the Zionist regime’s airstrikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Four Palestinians, including several children, were also martyred in the Zionist regime’s airstrikes on a house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that 16 Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli regime’s airstrikes on the center and north of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

The Tel Aviv regime has launched a devastating war against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which has left more than 39,929 martyrs, and over 92,000 wounded. The was also caused the disappearance of 10,000 Palestinians, and the forced displacement of nearly 2 million residents of the besieged area.

