Hamas urges world to slam Israeli use of civilians as human shields

What the Hebrew-language newspaper Haaretz revealed about the Nazi occupation army’s use of Palestinian civilians as human shields to search tunnels and buildings in Gaza once again confirms that the enemy has committed war crimes that must be condemned by everyone in the world, Izzat Al-Rishq was quoted by the Palestinian media as saying.

“We urge the International Court of Justice to include these confessions in the case of war crimes for which the occupying regime is being tried,” he added.

He also called on international and human rights organizations to condemn these crimes and to prosecute and hold accountable the leaders of the Zionist regime.

Haaretz had earlier reported that the Israeli army used Palestinian civilians as human shields during its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Tel Aviv regime has launched a devastating war against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which has left more than 39,929 martyrs, and over 92,000 wounded. The was also caused the disappearance of 10,000 Palestinians, and the forced displacement of nearly 2 million residents of the besieged area.

In addition, 70% of the houses and infrastructures of the Gaza Strip have been severely destroyed in this war, and the miserable siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with the unprecedented famine and hunger, threaten the lives of the Gaza residents.

