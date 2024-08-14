Israeli crimes in Gaza stain on int’l norms: Pakistan army chief

Israel's violation of human rights and genocide of Palestinians is a stain on international norms and law-abiding societies, General Munir said in a speech at the officer college on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, according to IRNA's Wednesday morning report citing Pakistan's national television.

There is no doubt that Israel's crimes in Gaza are a clear violation of human rights and the genocide of Palestinians, and the continuation of these crimes is a stain on social norms in the world and law-abiding societies, he said, adding that: We support Palestine and any effort to send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Earlier, the Pakistani army’s media wing reported a meeting between General Munir and the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan, Ahmad Jawad Rabei.

During the meeting at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Munir expressed condolences over the loss of Palestinian lives in Gaza and said that incessant attacks on Palestinian population, schools, hospitals, aid workers and the forced exodus of civilians were “manifest crimes” against humanity.

“Pakistan believes that the fresh spate of violence in Gaza is the result of unabated repression, continued human rights violations and state-sponsored sacrilege of Al-Aqsa mosque,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

Pakistan does not recognize Israel and has consistently raised the issue of Palestine at international bodies and wants an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders.

